Hood River News logo

News and information from our partners

Mardi Gras comes to HRVAC

Party-goers packed the dining room of the Hood River Valley Adult Center for its second annual Mardi Gras celebration Feb. 24 in support of Meals on Wheels.

Photo by Trisha Walker
Party-goers packed the dining room of the Hood River Valley Adult Center for its second annual Mardi Gras celebration Feb. 24 in support of Meals on Wheels.

By Trisha Walker

As of Tuesday, February 27, 2018

﻿

Hood River Valley Adult Center’s second annual Mardi Gras fundraiser, held Feb. 24, was a success, said Executive Director Amy Mallet, who reports the center made approximately $13,000, with donations still coming in. About 140 people attended, not including staff and volunteers, dining on a New Orleans-style buffet that included a crawfish boil, southern buttermilk coleslaw, and a variety of desserts. A raffle and silent auction were also held. All proceeds benefit the center’s Meals on Wheels program.

photo

Photo by Trisha Walker

photo

Photo by Trisha Walker

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)