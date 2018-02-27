Mardi Gras comes to HRVAC

Hood River Valley Adult Center’s second annual Mardi Gras fundraiser, held Feb. 24, was a success, said Executive Director Amy Mallet, who reports the center made approximately $13,000, with donations still coming in. About 140 people attended, not including staff and volunteers, dining on a New Orleans-style buffet that included a crawfish boil, southern buttermilk coleslaw, and a variety of desserts. A raffle and silent auction were also held. All proceeds benefit the center’s Meals on Wheels program.