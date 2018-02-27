City employee Machel Jubitz leans in to kiss the porcine visitor, held by FFA’s McKenzie Snyder, a Hood River Valley High School senior, in the annual “Pass the Pig” fundraiser for FFA. Looking on is Mayor Paul Blackburn, who gave the pig its first kiss in the City Hall visit. Four teams of FFA students went from location to location accepting $20 donations and carrying the pig to subsequent suggested donors. The day-long outreach was part of National FFA Week activities. With Snyder were sophomore Cody Dunham and junior Grace Dillingham. Jubitz, Blackburn and Planning Director Dustin Nielsen each made private donations. Adviser Don Schmidt said, “FFA Week was a huge success for our FFA Chapter. ‘Pass the Pig’ was a success raising over $3,000 from more than 75 businesses all over the valley. Wade Hogg donated $500 for the largest single donation. The breakfast was well attended and the weather cooperated better than the forecast.” A bonus: for the first time, the chapter received a visit Friday from Dr. Steve Brown, the National FFA Adviser.