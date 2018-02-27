Pet of the Week: Misty ‘fits perfectly on any lap’

Sweet Misty — formerly known as Diana — is a special girl looking for a loving home to call her own, and she’s been selected by volunteers as Hood River Adopt A Dog’s pet of the week.

Misty has been at the shelter since early December, and gets some fun sleep over dates with volunteers, but it's not the same as a family of her own. Misty is about 8 years old, 55 pounds, and a Boxer/Bull Terrier mix. She fits perfectly in any lap, which is good because she's a great snuggler!

Misty loves to go on walks, and car rides, and loves stuffed toys and treats. She had a pretty rough start to life, and has some scars from living outside all the time, but give this lovey a fluffy bed and warm heart, and she melts in your hands! It's amazing how the good life in a shelter can turn a scared dog around. Misty prefers a calm home, and is fine with other dogs, although she'd be happiest as an "only." Not so keen on kitties, though. Now for a permanent spot in someone's home, and she's good to go!

Misty is mostly house trained, current on shots, microchipped and spayed. The adoption fee for this girl is $125.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service.

For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.