Police Log, Feb. 5 to 13

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Feb. 6 — May Street, 1600 block — minor in possession of marijuana reported.

Feb. 10 — I-84 at exit 62 — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine (felony) and theft III. In addition, other items stolen from a local store were recovered.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Feb. 5 — Oak Street, 200 block — Criminal mischief III reported.

Feb. 11 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of disorderly conduct II.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Feb. 8 — State Street, 300 block — A Keizer resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC was above the legal limit.

Feb. 9 — Oak Street, 200 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief III, and disorderly conduct II.

Feb. 10 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and throwing lighted material from a vehicle (cigarette). The male was cited and released.

Feb. 11 — Hood River — Local male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was cited and released.

Feb. 11 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. A second male was cited for minor in possession of tobacco and marijuana.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Feb. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 2700 block — Traffic accident reported.

Feb. 6 — Eighth Street near Cascade — Officer dispatched to a parking complaint. The vehicle was impeding traffic and causing a hazard to other motorists. The vehicle was also blocking a fire hydrant. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Feb. 8 — State Street, 300 block — Hit and run reported.

Feb. 9 — Hood River — Officer responded to a crash involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Feb. 7 — State Street, 300 block — Male cited and released for a Multnomah County warrant.

Feb. 13 — 14th Street, 1400 block — Male arrested for a felony warrant and a probation violation.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Feb. 5 — State Street, 800 block — Theft I reported.

Feb. 7 — Oak Street, 300 block — Theft reported.

Feb. 9 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported to have occurred Feb. 8. The suspect is known to law enforcement.

Feb. 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two Cascade Locks residents were cited and released for theft II.

Feb. 13 — B Street, 1200 block — Officer dispatched to an alarm call (burglary).

Other:

Feb. 5 — C Street, 1400 block — Unattended death reported.

Feb. 7 — Third Street, 1600 block — Unattended death reported.

Feb. 8 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile later returned home.

Feb. 11 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Hood River male reported his 15-year-old son as a runaway. The youth later returned home safe.

Feb. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Officer took possession of a package from a local store. The contents contained a jar of marijuana and other miscellaneous items.

Feb. 12 — I-84 at exit 62 — Female cited and released for throwing a lighted cigarette from a moving vehicle on the highway.