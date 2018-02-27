Pritchett and Haskins wed

Katherine Pritchett and Christopher Haskins, both of Hood River, were married Dec. 30, 2017. Christopher is the son of Mary and the late Rusty Haskins of Hood River and Cherrie and Danny Vest of Klamath Falls.

Katherine is the daughter of Dyrk and Sally Pritchett of Hood River. The ceremony and reception were held at the historic Columbia Gorge Hotel.

Jonathan Smith, the couple’s future brother-in-law, performed the ceremony while Nicolas Chacon, the groom’s childhood best friend, served as best man. Sarah Pritchett, the bride’s sister, was maid of honor.

The bride wore a vintage inspired ivory lace gown purchased at Brides for Cause and walked down the aisle alongside her parents. The bride’s wedding ring and band were designed by Apland Jewelers using a diamond gifted to the couple when they became engaged. The groom’s ring, designed by Rustic and Main, is crafted from a World War II M1 Garand Rifle stock. Wedding colors were cream, blush, pink and burgundy. Flowers were arranged by Zest Floral which included a custom floral “H” along with cascading floral arrangements for the guest photo booth. Makeup and hair was styled by Brittany Blanchard. Wedding guests enjoyed a plated dinner catered by the hotel and cake and chocolates from Jaciva’s Bakery and Chocolatier. Music for the evening was provided by DJ Mr. Elive Productions with Kyle Carnes Photography capturing every moment.

Katherine is a 2009 graduate of Oregon State University and works for the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher is a veteran of the Oregon National Guard and works for BNSF Railway. The couple lives in Odell, and they enjoy spending time with their friends and family.