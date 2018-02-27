Sports Briefs for Feb. 28 edition

HRV girls basketball

The Hood River girls basketball team traveled to Milwaukie on Feb. 27 for a play-in game against the Mustangs (results unavailable at press time). Winner of this game will clinch a spot in the opening round of the 5A OSAA State Championships.

In the Eagles and Mustang’s first matchup earlier this season, HRV went on the road and snuck away with the one-point victory, 35-34.

HRV ended with a 10-13 overall record and Milwaukie finished 13-11.

HRV boys basketball

With a 64-53 win on the road in The Dalles in the final game of the regular season, the HRV boys basketball team was able to secure the third spot in the final Columbia River Conference standings, giving them a shot at the state playoffs with a play-in game this week.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the boys will travel to Sandy for a play-in game for a chance to advance to the first round of the 5A OSAA State Championship; this game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Sandy high school.

The first matchup between these two schools came in the opening game of the year for both teams, as the boys were able to come away with the home victory over Sandy by a final score of 65-57.

HRV ended its season with an 8-16 overall record while Sandy went on to finish 10-14.

HRV baseball

The HRV baseball team’s season is underway as training and tryouts for the spring sports season could start as early as Monday, Feb. 26 throughout the state.

Last year, the baseball team ended with a 19-8 overall record and went 10-2 in league play, which earned them a first place finish in league.

This year, the boys, who have 10 of their 18 players from last year’s roster returning, open the season with a three game home stretch starting on March 13 against Barlow. The first pitch of the season is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Following the Barlow game, the boys will play Gresham and Wilsonville back-to-back days at home on March 15 and 16; both games are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

HRV softball

The Eagles softball team opens its season at home (Westside Elementary fields) against Barlow on March 13, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Two days later, the girls will be back in action at home against Gresham on March 15 and will be on the road for the first time of the season the following day on March 16 in Wilsonville.

Last season the softball team was the sixth ranked team in state with a 18-11 record and was second in league play with a 9-3 record.