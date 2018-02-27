Yarn shop ‘pop-up’ helps Helping Hands

Hood River yarn shop Knot Another Hat hosts a “pop-up shop extravaganza" on International Women’s Day, March 8, to benefit local domestic violence service agency Helping Hands Against Domestic Violence.

On March 13, the shop will host the founder of the Pink Hat movement, Krista Suh, as she travels on tour for her new book, “DIY Rules for a WTF World.”

International Women’s Day is an annual event held across the nation to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

As a woman-owned business, Knot Another Hat owner Sarah Keller felt that the best way to celebrate International Women’s Day was to support a local agency that serves women. The shop will be open regular business hours (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on March 8, and 10 percent of all sales that day will be donated to Helping Hands.

Additionally, two Portland indie makers, Knitted Wit and JaMpdx, will be showcasing pop-up shops. Knitted Wit, a yarn hand-dyer, will have her “Colorways for a Cause” for sale, and JaMpdx will have their hand-made ceramics for sale, including mugs, yarn bowls, dishes, and more. Both visiting vendors will also be donating 10 percent of their sales to Helping Hands.