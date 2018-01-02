Death notices for Jan. 2 edition: Bruce Harkness and Cecelia Cox

Bruce Harkness
Bruce Harkness passed away on Jan. 1, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Bruce was born on Jan. 27, 1934, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Cecelia Cox
Cecelia Cox passed away on Jan. 1, 2018, at Flagstone Senior Living Center in The Dalles, Ore. Cecelia was born on Oct. 1, 1920, and was 97 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
