PUBLIC RECORDS — MARRIAGE PERMITS

December 2017
Jack Steven Arnold, 69, and Jane Ann Counts, 66, both of Hood River, on Dec. 1.
Juanito de la Garza Jr., 33, of The Dalles, and Mayra de la Garza, 32, of Hood River, on Dec. 8.
Gonzalo Banuelos Dominguez, 60, and Rose Marie Brown, 59, both of Hood River, on Dec. 14
Donald Walter Hull, 73, and Susan Mary Hull, 70, both of Hood River, on Dec. 21.
Sheena Kathleen Davison, 35, and Timothy Raymond Boone, 37, both of Carnation, Wash., on Dec. 22.
Thomas David Ogawa, 45, and Tess Nishelle Curtis, 31, both of Hood River, on Dec. 28.
