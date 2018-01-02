Enrapt for the raptors

The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is a prime place to learn about raptors and other migratory birds and experience seeing them in the wild, in particular roosting bald eagles.

KNOW TO GO Rain date for Eagle Watch will be Jan. 27 (if there is a blizzard or ice storm that should cause poor driving conditions/visibility). Know before you go — the weather forecast and dress appropriately. Beware of slick surfaces — slips, trips and falls are a common cause of injury. Park staff will have a limited supply of binoculars and spotting scopes available for use. Visitors are welcome to bring their own if they have them.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) only for the month of January, as a location for people to enjoy winter wildlife viewing opportunities.



It’s not uncommon to see 30-plus eagles at any given time, which is why many locals and commuters alike use the parking lot and adjacent Seufert Park as a staging area for eagle viewing. Some prefer to park and hike while others just view from their vehicle.

This year the visitor center will be open on weekends as a place to warm up, before or after eagle viewing. Corps park rangers will be available to answer questions, help people use spotting scopes (provided) and teach some basic bird identification tips and tricks. Interactive activities and hands-on displays will be available.



Additionally, the Corps will host its eighth annual Eagle Watch event on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join park rangers for a fun filled day of birds of prey educational programming and live raptor viewing provided by our partners - the Discovery Center, U.S. Forest Service, and Rowena Wildlife Clinic.

The Center is located at 3545 Brett Clodfelter Way in The Dalles. From Interstate 84 take exit 88 and go east on Brett Clodfelter Way. For questions call the park ranger office at 541-506-7857.