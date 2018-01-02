Entertainment Update for Jan. 3 edition

‘Ernie Sterno’ at Zim’s Jan. 5

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Jan. 2: Taps & Tunes with Al and Kenny, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5: "Ernie Sterno and the Blue Flames," 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Folk music at Balch Hotel

On Saturday, Jan. 13, folk musician Robert Sarazin Blake performs at the Balch Hotel in Dufur. Music starts at 7 p.m. “Eleven full length albums into his career, Blake continued to write — pulling from folk roots, his travels, his contemporaries, and the quiet spot in the back of his mind. The writing has has remained the strong narratives solidly built on the folk foundation and fully in the immediacy of the now.” Admission, $10-$15. Balch Hotel, 40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur; 541-467-2277.

Kerry and Chic at White Buffalo

Thursday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m., it’s two impeccable pickers, Kerry Williams and Chick Preston, team-up to perform at the White Buffalo. The combination is sure to be musical magic. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Mel Brown Septet with the Gorge Jazz Collective

The Mel Brown Septet performs with the Gorge Jazz Collective for one show only on Jan. 13 at Wy'east Middle School, 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now through gorgeorchestra.org. Mel Brown is a Portland musical institution, having played drums for a wide range of artists from Stevie Wonder to George Harrison. His septet is a supergroup of Northwest jazz artists. Ahead of their evening performance with CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band, the Mel Brown Septet will be holding a series of clinics for instrumentalists of all ages, middle school through adult. The clinics run from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School, with check in and registration starting at 1:15 p.m. Anyone interested in participating should contact Corin Parker at parkerc@nwasco.k12.or.us.



‘Portlanders’ play Jan. 6

A house concert on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. will feature The Portlanders, a musical collaboration of folk musicians Kate Power, Steve Einhorn and multi-instrumentalist Mick Doherty (Trail Band) at 401 Montello Ave., Hood River. For more information call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

