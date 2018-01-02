HRV girls basketball struggle after opening with a win at the Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament

After a one-point win on the road over Milwaukie on Dec. 22, the girls HRV basketball team traveled to Astoria for the Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament.

The girls went into this tournament with a 6-3 overall record and a 5A OSAA ranking of 16.

After the three-day tournament, HRV left Astoria with an overall record of 7-5 on the season, with a win over R.A. Long and losses to Banks and Clatskanie.

In the opening round of tournament play, the Eagles beat R.A. Long by a final score of 52-44.

R.A. Long came out in a full-court press against the Eagles and within the first minute, HRV was quickly down 5-2 after giving up a three off a turnover.

But a three-point basket off an out-of-bounds play on the other end by senior guard Hannah McNerney would tie this game at 5 apiece.

The Eagles would take this momentum and get four straight steals out of their 2-3 zone defense, but would only cash in on two of their opportunities on offense, up 9-5 with three minutes left in the first quarter.

But R.A. Long would push back at the Eagles late in the first quarter and went up 12-11 after forcing the Eagles into two turnovers in the final two minutes.

HRV regained the lead, going up 13-12 to close out the first quarter.

Both teams kept going back and forth and with two minutes left before halftime, the teams were tied at 23.

HRV ended the second on a 4-0 run to take the 27-23 lead into halftime.

The Eagles would continue to control the pace of this game after halftime as they went up 38-32 at the end of the third quarter.

And in the final quarter, the Eagles would outscore R.A. Long 14-12 to secure the opening round tournament victory, winning by a final score of 52-44.

The girls versus R.A. Long shot a season high 51.9 percent from the field and forced 19 turnovers.

The next day, the Eagles would match up with Banks.

Banks headed into this game undefeated with a 7-0 record and beat R.A. Long on Dec. 27, in the two teams’ tournament opener by a final score of 76-41.

In the Eagles matchup against Banks on Dec. 28, the girls struggled on both ends of the floor and lost by a final score of 57-26.

The girls shot a season low 1-19 from three, turned the ball over 31 times and gave up 28 points off those turnovers.

HRV found some success versus Banks, outrebounding them 42 to 34, with 14 of those 42 total rebounds being offensive.

Against Clatskanie in the final day of the tournament, the Eagles would lose again by a 20-plus point margin.

The final score versus Clatskanie: 68-44.

In this game, the Eagles struggled to defend the three-point line as Clatskanie shot 10 of 22 from distance while HRV was 4-9.

The Eagles were also outrebounded by Clatskanie, including 13 offensive rebounds to the Eagles’ eight.

Turnovers once again plagued the Eagles on offense as they totaled 18, many of them coming in the second quarter as Clatskanie scored 29 points in the quarter.

After going 1-2 at the tournament, the Eagles currently are ranked 12 in 5A OSAA standings.

The girls continued their stretch of road games on Wednesday, Jan. 3 when they traveled to St. Helens (results unavailable at press time).

HRV girls don’t have a home game until Jan.16 when they play Liberty.