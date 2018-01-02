HRVHS wrestling closes out the year at Girls Winter Cup and Northwest Duals

HRV wrestling went into winter break with impressive performances by both the girls and boys teams.

The girls beat Washougal by a final score of 30-24, and the boys dominated Stevenson winning by a final point total of 57-18. Both Eagle teams took home the Battle of the Bridge trophy.

With a little more than a week off, the girls and boys were back in action at separate tournaments last week.

The girls traveled to Hanford, Wash., for the Girls Winter Cup tournament and the boys were on the road in Albany for the Northwest Duals tournament.

At Hanford, the girls earned fourth place as a team in a 21-team field and had six wrestlers place: Elena Kroll (first place), Grace Miller (first place), Monique Verduzco (second place), Emily Mitchell (fourth place), Christine Marquez (fifth place) and Aryn Dahlstrom (fifth place).

In the 135-pound division, teammates Kroll and Verduzco met in the final match with Kroll edging out her teammate, winning by a 1:41 fall. Kroll earned 30 points for HRV with the first-place finish, and Verduzco in second-place earned 24 points.

Miller won by a 3:22 fall in the 145-pound championship match over Kayse Magana of Riverview.

At 170-pounds, Mitchell lost in the third-place match against Ceira Prescott of Riverview, who earned the 2:01 fall. The fourth-place finish for Mitchell earned HRV 10 points.

Marquez, wrestling in the 190-pound weight division, won in the fifth-place match as she had a 3:51 fall over Railyn Elliot of Riverside.

The team totaled 86 points at the Girls Winter Cup tournament behind Eastmont (208), Hanford (115) and Quincy (110).

Next up for the girls is a tournament at Kelso Jan. 5-6.

The boys ended the year taking 14th place at the 36-team Northwest Duals tournament, going 4-5 over the two-day tournament with wins over Sunset, Squalicum from Washington, Centennial and Cascade.

Currently, the boys have a ranking of 9 in the 5A standings.

Jason Shaner, the number one ranked wrestler in the 138-pound 5A division, led the Eagles in Albany with five individual wins and zero losses competing at both the 138 and 145 weight-class divisions throughout the tournament.

Shaner had wins over five athletes who are ranked in the top-five in 6A, 5A and 4A standings.

At 285-pounds, Adrian Ramirez for the Eagles won five matches, including a win over the number 10 ranked wrestler in the 285-weight class Ashten Brecht from Dallas.

Ryan Zeller had five wins, including a win over Ryan Bibler of Dallas, the number four ranked wrestler in 5A at 126-pounds.

Chad Muenzer and Justin Lane for HRV also had significant individual wins.

Muenzer, ranked seventh in 5A at 132-pounds, beat Centennial’s Tui Laithang, who is currently ranked 13th in 6A.

And currently unranked HRV wrestler Lane won over Justin McConkey from North Marion. McConkey is ranked 10th in 4A.

Next up for the Eagles will be a dual meet at Cleveland Jan. 5-6.

