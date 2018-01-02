McCabe announces legislative tour in Wash. side of Gorge for Jan. 3-4

Washington state Representative Gina McCabe (R-Goldendale) will hold round-table discussions Jan. 3-4 throughout the 14th Legislative District in advance of the 2018 legislative session. McCabe said the meetings are important tools for residents to directly engage with their government and fellow community members.

“It was important to me that I give constituents one final opportunity to meet in district before I head over to the western side of the state for the 2018 legislative session,” McCabe said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to having many robust discussions on a variety of issues impacting our communities, and leaving these meetings with more ideas to improve our district and state.”

Schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 3, noon-1 p.m. North Town Coffee, 32 N. Front St., Yakima, Wash.

Thursday, Jan. 4, noon-1p.m., Hegewald Center, 710 Southwest Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson.

Jan. 4, 3-4 p.m., White Salmon Library, 77 Northeast Wauna Avenue, White Salmon.

Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m.-7:30p.m., Quality Inn and Suites, 808 E. Simcoe Drive, Goldendale.

The 2018 legislative session begins Jan. 8 and is scheduled to run 60 consecutive days.