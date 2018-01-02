MLK Day celebrated on Jan. 15

Gorge residents are invited to celebrate the life, work and dreams of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15 at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State streets in downtown Hood River.

The theme of this year’s celebration, sponsored by Gorge Ecumenical Ministries and Somos Uno, is “The Dreams of Martin Luther King Jr. Live On: Building a Community with Justice for All.” This year’s event will include:

• 4:15-5:30 p.m.: “Conoce tus Derechos” workshop with attorneys MariRuth Petzing and Garrett Sharp. This workshop is primarily in Spanish.

• Stories of immigrant detainees held at NORCOR, presented (with identifying information changed) by clergy chaplains who visit detainees.

• 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Celebration featuring music by Los Amigos de la Sierra and a Gospel Music ensemble convened by Evelyn Charity and Bill Weiler. This program will be in English and Spanish.

• 6:30 p.m.: Potluck community dinner.

“Dr. King said that the moral arc of the universe is long, but bends towards justice,” said Rev. Kelly Ryan, Somos Uno secretary. “Through sharing testimonies and connecting over great music and a meal shared together, we hope to build relationship and inspire courage that helps bend that arc a bit more towards justice for all.”

The celebration is free of charge and open to the public. Somos Uno hats and t-shirts will be available for purchase. Donations will be accepted to support Somos Uno’s justice work in the Gorge. For more information call 541-241-6771.