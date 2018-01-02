Police Log, Dec. 19 to 28

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Dec. 20 — Hood River — Resident of Irrigon was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and failure to carry/present a drivers’ license. In the same incident, a resident of Boardman was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding parole violation warrant and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Dec. 20 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested for trespass.

Dec. 22 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct.

Dec. 23 — Westcliff Drive, 3400 block — Hood River male arrested for criminal trespass.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 23 — Third and Oak — Officer dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Dec. 27 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Dec. 28 — Goose, 900 block — Identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 18 — 13th and B Street — Motor vehicle crash with injury occurred at an intersection.

Dec. 19 — Pacific Avenue, 1000 block — Hit and run reported.

Dec. 20 — Cascade Avenue and Mt. Adams Avenue — Officer responded to a non-injury traffic crash involving two vehicles.

Dec. 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.

Dec. 23 — Serpentine and Eugene — Officer discovered an unoccupied vehicle parked and blocking the southbound lane of travel on a corner. The vehicle created a traffic hazard and was towed from the scene.

Dec. 24 — Ninth and Sherman — Stop sign reported to have been hit.

Dec. 25 — I-84 at milepost 65 — Officer took report of a vehicle crash with injury.

Dec. 25 — I-84 at milepost 65 — Officer took report of a non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 27 — 20th near Armadale Avenue — Officer responded to a report of an unknown injury motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 27 — I-84 at milepost 61 — Officer responded to a report of a one car motor vehicle collision with injury.

Dec. 28 — Sherman and 13th — Vehicle towed.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 21 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Male arrested on an outstanding The Dalles Municipal Court warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 21 — I-84 at exit 62 — Kalamath Falls resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding Wasco County warrant.

Dec. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male arrested with two extraditable warrants.

Dec. 27 — Cascade Avenue — Scappoose resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of Clackamas County Circuit Court.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Dec. 20 — Second Street, 200 block — Burglary reported to have occurred on Dec. 18.

Dec. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Other:

Dec. 25 — Hood River — The top of a parking meter came unattached from the pole and was turned in to the police department. The meter was returned to public works for repair.

Dec. 28 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Officer responded to a local hotel to take a firearm for safe keeping because the guest had forgotten it in the room.