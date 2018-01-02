Sports Briefs, Jan. 3 edition

Horizon girls results

Momentum was on the Horizon girls basketball team’s side heading into their matchup on Dec. 30 versus Joseph, as the Hawks were coming off a 19-point victory on the road versus Echo.

But the girls, despite having home-court advantage, ran into a tough Joseph team that was 5-1 on the season heading into this matchup and the girls from Joseph showed that their record was no fluke.

Horizon fell by a final score of 64-34 to move the Hawks to 2-6 on the season.

Next up for the girls is an away matchup versus Klickitat/Glenwood on Wednesday, Jan. 3 (results unavailable at press time).

Rotary Ski Night

The Rotary is putting on their annual Ski Night event at Mt. Hood Meadows on Jan. 15 from 2-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the mountain; all proceeds go to the Rotary’s scholarship programs. For more information visit, www.skihood.com.