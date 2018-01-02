0

Sports Briefs, Jan. 3 edition

As of Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Horizon girls results

Momentum was on the Horizon girls basketball team’s side heading into their matchup on Dec. 30 versus Joseph, as the Hawks were coming off a 19-point victory on the road versus Echo.

But the girls, despite having home-court advantage, ran into a tough Joseph team that was 5-1 on the season heading into this matchup and the girls from Joseph showed that their record was no fluke.

Horizon fell by a final score of 64-34 to move the Hawks to 2-6 on the season.

Next up for the girls is an away matchup versus Klickitat/Glenwood on Wednesday, Jan. 3 (results unavailable at press time).

Rotary Ski Night

The Rotary is putting on their annual Ski Night event at Mt. Hood Meadows on Jan. 15 from 2-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the mountain; all proceeds go to the Rotary’s scholarship programs. For more information visit, www.skihood.com.

