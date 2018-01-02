Thanks to Meadows for new shuttle bus service

Mt. Hood Meadows is running, for the first time, a free shuttle service from Hood River’s Event Site to the resort south of Parkdale. Hood River parent Ian Martin writes:

“Just wanted to give kudos to Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Area for providing a free shuttle this year from Hood River to the mountain during this vacation week. Such a great way to enable more kids to go skiing during their winter break. We and many of our friends (parents) are thrilled at not having to worry about their teens making the drive themselves. Thank you, Meadows, and please continue this next year!”

Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis — Saturday and Sunday only in January and February.

The First Student buses start their round-trips from Event Site, where parking is free.

Buses depart Event Site at 8:30, 9, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30, 2:30, 3 and 4 p.m.

Note that the last bus from Meadows leaves for Hood River at 6 p.m.

See skihood.com for full schedule details.