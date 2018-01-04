There are some things that women don’t want to talk about. These things cause us discomfort, feel as if we have lost control, are missing something and frankly, feel older than we are.

This all stems from changes in our vagina. Childbirth, hormone deficiencies, pelvic surgery and even time can cause something called vaginal laxity. In simple terms, this means the tissues in the vagina have become loose.

It affects a woman and her body in different ways. For some, vaginal laxity results in changes in the pelvic floor and leaking of urine with coughing, laughing, sneezing and exercise. Then there is decrease sex drive and a decrease in sexual satisfaction. Another issue women face is vaginal dryness.

This takes a toll on a woman who still feels young and vibrant.

And for the longest time, women were desperate for a solution but didn’t have many options beyond hormone treatment. Some simply didn’t want to do a hormone treatment, while others tried it and found it unsuccessful.

Now, there is another option that has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. It is called Geneveve. It is a non-surgical treatment that uses radiofrequency to delivered controlled heating and cooling to the delicate tissue. It is administered once in a 30-minute session by health practitioner. Geneveve is extremely safe and comfortable.

The deep heating and surface cooling stimulates the body to build and restore collagen in the vaginal walls. As the body produces collagen, the area is strengthened and tighten.

Women feel the improvement and it lasts. Viveve, the maker of Geneveve, felt their product needed to be studied and tested to better understand how it affected women. This included a multicenter, blinded, randomized, sham controlled study of Geneveve.

At the completion of the studies, Viveve learned a single, 30-minute Geneveve treatment can last 12 months or longer.

Studies also showed that women who have the treatment experience an improvement in quality of life and overall health. It can be life changing.

For Columbia Laser Skin Center, it is a new direction, but it is exciting to offer this treatment to the Gorge community.

