Death notices for Jan. 6 edition: Bonnie Dame, Beverly Mullins, LaDonna Kiniston, Kennith Strunk, Leon Anderson, Cecelia Cox, Esther Hastings and Gerald Black

Bonnie Dame
Bonnie Gayle Dame, age 66, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away Dec. 29, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Beverly Mullins
Beverly Gebhart Mullins, age 74, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 29, 2017, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
LaDonna Kiniston
LaDonna Mae Kiniston, age 53, resident of Dallesport, Wash., passed away Dec. 29, 2017, at a local hospital. A viewing was held at Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home with a memorial service following at Lifeline Baptist Church on Jan. 2. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Kennith Strunk
Kennith Dwayne Strunk, age 35, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away in The Dalles on Dec. 30, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Leon Anderson
Leon Mason Anderson, age 78, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away at home Dec. 31, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Cecelia Cox
Cecelia Cox passed away on Jan. 1, 2018, at Flagstone Senior Living Center in The Dalles, Ore. Cecelia was born on Oct. 1, 1920, and was 97 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www. Andersons-TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Esther Hastings
Esther K. Hastings, age 78, a resident of Klickitat, Wash., passed away at a local hospital Dec. 25, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Gerald Black
Gerald Preston Black, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 29, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
