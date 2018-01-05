First Baby 2018: Odell family welcomes Greyson Murillo on Jan. 2

The first week of January will always be a special time for the Murillo family of Odell.

The second of two reasons for this occurred Jan. 2 at 9:19 a.m. at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.

Greyson Bruce Murillo arrived, the first baby born in Hood River County in 2018. His parents are Ashley and Fernando Murillo.

Greyson joins a big sister, Ava, who turned 2 on Friday.

Greyson weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19.5 inches long, and his delivery by C-Section went well, with the help of Dr. Charlie Chambers and staff.

“It was a big surprise,” Ashley said of being the parents of the year’s first baby.

“Dr. Chambers kind of warned me,” she said, that their baby could be the first of the year, when the family scheduled the surgery.

“I knew I wanted to be home by Ava’s birthday. I said, ‘I don’t care when, I just want to be home by then,’” Ashley said. “The soonest (the doctor) could do the surgery was Tuesday, so it worked out fine.”

“We’re pretty excited to have one of each, we’re happy to have a little boy,” said Fernando.

“We didn’t know that either. We kept that a surprise, too,” said Ashley of the gender.

As first baby family, the Murillos received a packet of gift certificates from local Hood River News sponsors, from the annual “First Baby” promotion.

Ashley and Fernando are eight-year Odell residents, though both grew up in the Gorge and returned here after schooling and other jobs. Ashley graduated from Hood River Valley High School, Fernando from Columbia High School in White Salmon. Fernando works for the Hood River County road crew, Ashley for Ahi’s Ohana Catering.

Grandparents are Trino and Rosa Murillo of White Salmon and David and Jackie Heck of Hood River.

The name Greyson is one they came to like when Ashley was pregnant with Ava. Ashley’s dad’s middle name is Bruce. Ava received the middle name Rose in honor of Fernando’s mother.

Ava, when asked on Wednesday by her mother, “What do you think of your baby?” hid behind the hospital room curtain and said something unidentifiable. Her attention went briefly to the computer keyboard in the room. After Fernando scooped her up from there, it was time for the photo, and from her father’s lap, Ava instinctively stretched her arms as best she could around the swaddled little brother.