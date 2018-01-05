Introducing: Alex Marquez

Tell us about your work:

“I am owner of Jack of All Trades, a small job home custom specialist.”

What do you like to do in your spare time?

“I enjoy spending time with my family, my wife of 21 years and three children (two sons and a daughter). We really like camping, four-wheeling, swimming, gardening and family vacations.”

Tell us about your family and pets:

“I was born and raised in Hood River, as was my wife and children. We love where we live. Our kids ride their bicycles, four-wheel, play baseball, soccer and we do have six pet chickens. We also enjoy attending our children’s sports and activities, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, wrestling, gymnastics and church events.”

What makes you happy?

“My family is my pride and joy. We are blessed to have one another. We believe in helping each other and others.”

If you could change something in your community, what would it be?

“I would like to help more people in our community read more books, and sometimes financially some families may struggle with purchasing books. I would like to build more ‘free book exchange’ public pods that enable people to drop off a book and/or pick up a book.

“Also, to have more community rosters for the elderly with things they may not afford or be able to achieve. Example: mow lawns, small home repairs, grocery shop, read to them. We have a lot of great people in our Hood River community and these things are attainable, if we come together.”

With “Introducing,” Hood River News begins a new series of profiles, a standing set of questions we will put to local residents to get to know them a little better.