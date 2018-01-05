Kegler's Corner: Miller and Spellman are Perfect!

The year 2017 went out with a bang for Jeff Miller and Lynn Spellman, as both notched perfect 300 games in bowling league action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. Both pin busters are among the elite keglers in town and both have resumes that include multiple perfectos.

Jeff’s pro-style slants found the range in the hot-shot Wednesday night Fraternal league and smooth Mr. Spellman went off the sheet in the Thursday afternoon senior Lads and Lassies league.

Jeff topped Lynn in the three game scratch series department by only a mark, 734 to 723.

The Fraternal has seen a plethora of tall totals lately — mighty Casey Barker racked up a nifty scratch 721; 124 pins over his average, postman Bryan Mason completed a special delivery scratch 704 series and Electronic Assemblers prez Bill (Big Bender) Pullum returned to his all-star form with a cool scratch of 701.

It’s a big order to top this quintet, but hot on their heels is newcomer Austin Dehart, who continues to improve by leaps and bounds. Austin fired a sharp scratch 684 set in the Fraternal that was a whopping 174 pins over his average, tops in league action.

Here’s to more spectacular bowling in 2018 and Happy New Year, everybody!

League reports:

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Lynn Spellman, 234, 212 games and 638 series; Ken Kramer, 218 game and 603 series; Mick Sherrell, 212 and 201 games; Len Hickman, 201 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Jeff Miller, 300, 244 games and 734 series; Casey Barker, 263, 235 games and 721 series; Bryan Mason, 247 game and 704 series; Bill Pullum, 279 game and 701 series; Jeremy Bloom, 258 game and 696 series; Austin Dehart, 244, 235 games and 684 series; George Buck, 247 game and 655 series; Patrick Olson, 652 series; Josh Worth, 651 series; Woody Eskildsen, 245 game; Jeff Brittle, 236 game; Bernie Keys, 230 game; Ciena Brittle, 200 game.

Thursday afternoon Lads & Lassies league: Lynn Spellman, 300, 225 games and 723 series; Ed Busick, 222 game; Phil Wilson, 213 and 209 games; Jolene Randall, 200 game.



Thursday County league: Rod Pratt, 260, 257 games and 650 series; Andrew Hoffman, 212 and 209 games; Nate Lain, 209 game; Paul Dethman, 206 game.