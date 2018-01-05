Minimum age for tobacco purchase raised to 21

Oregon will soon start enforcing a new law that raised the required minimum age to legally buy or obtain tobacco products from 18 to 21.
SB 754, known as Tobacco 21, has been in effect since Gov. Kate Brown signed it into law Aug. 9, 2017, with enforcement and fines beginning Jan. 1, 2018.
Oregon is the fifth state to increase the age to purchase tobacco, after California, Hawaii, Maine and New Jersey.
Under the new law, retailers can no longer sell tobacco products or inhalant delivery systems, such as a pipe or vaporizing device, to people younger than 21. Violations of the law are punishable by a fine of $50 for employees, $250 for store managers and $500 for store owners; for managers and owners, the fines double by the third offense.
OHA’s Public Health Division is authorized to enforce the minimum age of tobacco sales law and coordinates with the Oregon State Policy to conduct state-sponsored compliance inspections.
Katrina Hedberg, MD, Oregon’s state health officer and epidemiologist based at the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division, said raising the minimum age for buying tobacco products and inhalant delivery systems is proven to reduce youth initiation of tobacco use.
More like this story
- County Pervention: ‘Tobacco 21’ welcome, but more steps needed to protect children
- Most retailers comply in youth ‘tobacco assessment’
- A slice of local life: Belinda Ballah stays positive about prevention
- HAHRC BEATS: Tobacco: Tips to stop using today
- Marijuana mechanics: What to know about marijuana law change on July 1
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment