Panel speaks Jan. 10 on Hanford Site

The Pacific Northwest is home to the United States' most contaminated place, the Hanford Nuclear Site.

Join Gorge Owned on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts for a panel discussion that will explore the history of Hanford's plutonium production, the contamination that persists as a result, and the importance of the last free-flowing stretch of the Columbia River known as the Hanford Reach.

The panel will include Dirk Dunning, a recently retired Hanford expert from the Oregon Department of Energy, Dan Serres, conservation director of Columbia Riverkeeper, and Damon Motz-Storey, clean energy organizer for Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility.

Together, the panelists will explore some of the major challenges that remain at Hanford and answer audience questions about the Hanford site.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10. For more information about Gorge Owned, visit gorgeowned.org.

For a short primer on Hanford, go to columbiariverkeeper.org/our-work/hanford-main-2.

Gorge Owned is a 501.c.3 member-supported organization with a mission to help people invest in a strong local economy, healthy environment and vibrant community in the Columbia River Gorge. With more than 200 individual and business members, GO! delivers year-round programming that informs and inspires people to invest in making the Gorge an even better place to live.