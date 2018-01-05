Playground Moved

At May Street School, crews with Kirby Nagelhout Construction are working throughout winter break to prepare new playground areas on the east side of the campus in time for resumption of school on Monday. A large portion of the playground on the south side of the main building is needed space for construction mobilization as the two-year school replacement project gets underway. As part of an effort to give kids space to play, several playground structures have been disassembled and moved to newly-poured concrete pads, and piles of bark dust are poised to be spread around grassy areas to prevent excess mud intrusion inside the building.