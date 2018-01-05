Sheriff Log, Dec. 18 to Jan. 1

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 1 — Parkdale — Deputy responded to a report of an assault. A male was arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 22 — Dee Highway, 2600 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released.

Dec. 23 — Highway 35 at milepost 94 — Portland male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Dec. 24 — Eliot Drive, 3100 block — Credit card fraud reported.

Dec. 27 — Wy’east Road, 3500 block — Male contacted regarding an identity theft complaint.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 18 — Highway 35 and Highway 30 — Deputies responded to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 20 — Parkdale — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash on Highway 35 near milepost 74.

Dec. 21 — I-84 at milepost 51, Cascade Locks — Washington male arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Dec. 23 — Frankton Road, 800 block — Deputy responded to a single car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 23 — I-84 at milepost 58 — Deputy responded to a single car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 23 — Dee Highway at milepost 8 — Deputy responded to a single car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 24 — Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a single car, non-injury motor vehicle crash on I-84 at milepost 50.5.

Dec. 24 — Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a single car, non-injury motor vehicle crash at exit 47 eastbound on I-84.

Dec. 27 — Highway 35, 5300 block — Hit and run reported in Parkdale.

Dec. 28 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.

Dec. 30 — Highway 281 near milepost 7 — Deputy responded to a single car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 30 — Eastside Road — Single vehicle collision. No injuries were reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 18 — State Street, 300 block —Male arrested for a warrant.

Dec. 21 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile male arrested for a probation violation.

Dec. 22 — Hood River — Restraining order violation reported.

Jan. 1 — Riordan Hill, 4500 block — Male arrested on two outstanding warrants.