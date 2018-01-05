Team registration open for Google Wind Challenge

Middle and high school team registration is now open for the sixth annual Google Wind Challenge coming to the Gorge on March 17 at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles. The competition is well-suited for school clubs, small groups of students, or a classroom with chosen participants. Teachers, parents or other mentors are welcome to register teams by Feb. 2.

During the Wind Challenge, teams from across the Gorge learn about wind turbine technology and design, and apply their skills in an all-day competition to race against the clock building the strongest, fastest wind turbine.

The event is free, and all materials are provided as well as mentors to help guide the learning process. No advance preparation is required, and teams compete for prizes.

This event is sponsored by Google and put on as a partnership between the Gorge Technology Alliance (GTA), Google and Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC). A hands-on STEM Fair is also part of the day, with free activities to engage students and the general public.

Volunteers from the community are needed, and no experience is necessary. Volunteers can enjoy the fun, be well-fed and take home a t-shirt for just a few hours of their time.

Sign up to volunteer at windchallenge.org.

Contact event coordinator Jessica Metta with questions at 541-296-2266 or jessica@crgta.org.