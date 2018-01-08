MCEDD Spotlight: The Renewal Workshop

CASCADE LOCKS -- Nicole Bassett and Jeff Denby co-founders of The Renewal Workshop received a $200,000 MCEDD loan in October 2017 to expand their operations in Cascade Locks.

The Renewal Workshop is a new kind of apparel company that makes discarded clothing and textiles into something new. They partner with apparel brands and retailers to recover value from their unsellable returns and excess inventory.

Their renewal system takes discarded apparel and textiles and turns them into Renewed Apparel, upcycling materials or feedstock for recycling.

Data is collected on everything that flows through the system and is shared with their brand partners to help them improve the production and design of future products. Renewed Apparel is available for sale at the company’s website www.renewalworkshop.com. They are the certified renewal partner of their brand partners.

The Renewal Workshop operates a zero-waste circular system that recovers the full value out of what has already been created as a way of serving customers, partners and planet.

The MCEDD Loan Program is available to entrepreneurs, start-up businesses and existing businesses doing business in the five county (Sherman, Hood River, Wasco, Klickitat and Skamania) Mid-Columbia Area. This loan program is part of MCEDD’s efforts to strengthen and support the region’s economy. Contact Eric Nerdin at (541) 296-2266 or eric@mcedd.org for more information on MCEDD’s Loan Program.