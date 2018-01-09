Death notice for Jan. 10: Patrick Smith

Patrick Smith

Patrick Smith passed away on Jan. 4, 2018, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Patrick was born on Feb. 11, 1959, and was 58 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore.

