Service announcements for Jan. 10: Norman Severson and Doris Stewart

Norman Severson

Norman John Severson passed away on Jan. 6, 2018, at his daughter’s home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by family. Norman was born on May 9, 1923, and was 94 years at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Committal service will follow at the Upper Valley Cemetery of Parkdale, Ore. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Doris Stewart

Doris G. Stewart, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Dec. 29, 2017. A viewing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12 from 1-4p.m. at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Covenant Christian Church, 455 Frankton Road, Hood River, Ore. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.