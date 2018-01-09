Sheriff Log, Dec. 18 to Jan. 1

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Theft or burglary:

Dec. 18 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a failure to appear warrant.

Dec. 20 — Industrial Park and Cramblett Way, Cascade Locks — Theft complaint reported.

Dec. 24 — Toms Drive, 500 block — Deputy investigated a car prowl in which several Christmas presents were taken from a vehicle.

Dec. 24 — Forestview Drive, 500 block — Car prowl reported.

Dec. 24 — Stonegate, 4000 block — Car prowl reported.

Dec. 24 — Stonegate, 4000 block — Deputy took report of two items being stolen out of a vehicle the night before.

Other:

Dec. 18 — Cascade Locks — Deputy investigated an attempted suicide.

Dec. 19 — State Street, 300 block — Truancy reported.

Dec. 21 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Deputies cited and released a juvenile for minor in possession of tobacco.

Dec. 30 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Skier went out of bounds and within one hour, Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol located the skier.

Dec. 30 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Search and rescue conducted for a lost skier.