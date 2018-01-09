Car winner

Evelyn Charity of Hood River is the winner of the Nissan Leaf electric car, won in a drawing held at Riverside Community Church. Charity, a long-time RCC member, had her name selected on Dec. 20 from nearly 400 tickets, sold by the church to raise funds for its outreach and justice work and to promote the transition to e-cars and clean energy.
