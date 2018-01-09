CGCC takes student housing input

Columbia Gorge Community College is asking for public input about an on-campus student housing project in The Dalles.

It’s no secret the Columbia Gorge has a shortage of affordable housing, CGCC said in a news release.

“The high cost and low supply of rental housing poses challenges throughout the region. Understanding how the housing shortage affects current and prospective students at Columbia Gorge Community College will help the institution plan to address this critical challenge,” CGCC officials noted.

The college is considering the development of housing on its campus in The Dalles. While campus housing would primarily serve students, college staff and faculty and other sectors of the community, such as seasonal farmworkers and firefighters, might also benefit. Investment in campus housing would, in turn, leverage funding allocated by the Oregon Legislature to build a skills training center on campus.

“The college is contracting with a private consultant to study the economic feasibility of on-campus housing,” said Dan Spatz, community outreach manager for the college. “This study is supported by the City of The Dalles, as city councilors recognize the important connection between a skilled workforce and the community's economic vitality.”

As part of the housing study, the college is surveying current and prospective students as well as parents and the community at large. This survey is designed to assess the potential demand for affordable on-campus student housing on the college’s The Dalles campus.

“We invite you to participate in this survey,” Spatz said. “Responses will have an important role in helping the college decide whether to proceed with a campus housing development in The Dalles.”

People can participate by visiting the college’s website, www.cgcc.edu, or by checking the ad appearing Saturday, Jan. 6, in the Hood River News. The ad includes a digital link to the online survey, accessible with your cell phone camera.