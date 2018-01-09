Entertainment Update for Jan. 10 edition

Mel Brown Septet with the Gorge Jazz Collective

Coming up in January, it’s the Mel Brown Septet with the Gorge Jazz Collective for one show only, Jan. 13 at Wy'east Middle School beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through gorgeorchestra.org.

Mel Brown is a Portland musical institution, having played drums for a wide range of artists from Stevie Wonder to George Harrison. His septet is a supergroup of Northwest jazz artists.

Ahead of their performance with Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective Big Band, the Mel Brown Septet will be holding a series of clinics for instrumentalists of all ages, middle school through adult. The clinics run from 2-4 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School, with check-in and registration starting at 1:15 p.m. Anyone interested in participating should contact Corin Parker at parkerc@nwasco.k12.or.us.



Chihuahua Desert at The Pines

Chihuahua Desert — Friday, Jan. 12 from 6-9 p.m.

Escape to the musical stylings of Chihuahua Desert, and experience the best borderline fiesta and western music around. Country and south-of-the-border classics are a crowd-favorite, with a splash of original music.

Steve Hale — Friday, Jan. 19 from 6-9 p.m.

A singer/songwriter with a soul edge, Steve Hale delivers his brand of blue-eyed-soul-Americana-pop in the tradition of Bruno Mars, Daryl Hall, Sam Cooke and Bill Withers. His love for melody is woven deeply into the chordal fabric of his songs, making his music rich, sultry glowing and delicious, said a press release.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Willy & Me at the White Buffalo

On Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m., the duo Willy & Me will perform at the White Buffalo. Bill Neilson (guitar) and Lisa Nelson (percussion) are known for their rich vocal harmonies and crisp instrumentation. The White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Tracy Klas, more at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Tuesday Taps and Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12: Jeff Carrell, Jeff Minick and Tracy Klas, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13: Al Hare - Alone. 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Country Dance Jan. 13

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns Jan. 13 from 7-9 p.m. at the Rockford Grange in Hood River. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. No partner is required. Family friendly. All dances walked through first time. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and a few waltzes. The Rockford Grange is located on Barrett Road, Hood River. Cost is $6 for members, $7 for non-members, and $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring treats for break time. Call Keith Harding at 541-352-7550 or Tom Hons at 541-386-5771 for more information.

Folk music at Balch Hotel

On Saturday, Jan. 13, folk musician Robert Sarazin Blake performs at the Balch Hotel, in Dufur. Music starts at 7 p.m. “Eleven full length albums into his career, Blake continued to write — pulling from folk roots, his travels, his contemporaries, and the quiet spot in the back of his mind. The writing has remained the strong narratives solidly built on the folk foundations.” Balch Hotel, 40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur; 541-467-2277.

