Delta Kappa ESA held its “Hope for Heroes Holiday Carnival” at the Oregon Veteran Home in The Dalles recently. Residents at the facility, who are all military veterans, went to various carnival booths attended by nursing staff. Booths included fishing, ring toss, and a coin ladder. There was also a photo booth. Everyone won prizes of snacks, and cake, cookies and root beer floats were also served. Delta Kappa also had a table filled with items such as socks, calendars, pens, puzzles, hats, slippers and patriotic magnets for residents to take. “Delta Kappa ESA members … had a ball with the heroes who came to our event,” said Martha Hoksins, first vice president. “Everything was donated, including the baked goods. We will try to make this an annual event in the future.”