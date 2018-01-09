Letters to the Editor for Jan. 10

What will it take?

Thank you, Kirby Neumann-Rea, for putting into words what so many of us are thinking and having the courage to print in the paper your “Counteract Trump’s crass attacks on our body politic” (Jan. 6). Also thank you for calling on Greg Walden and the rest of his Republican cohorts to wake up and stop this petulant child before he causes the end of civilization.

To those of you who voted for Trumputin thinking he would become “more presidential” when he moved into the White House, have you seen enough now to convince you that is never going to happen? If not, what will it take?

Darrell Roberts

Parkdale

Yes on 101

As a retired middle and high school science teacher in Hood River, I’m writing to urge my friends and neighbors to vote yes on Measure 101 by Jan. 23.

As an educator, I know firsthand how much health care means to my students. When kids are sick, they don’t come to class. When they don’t come to class, they fall behind, and when they fall behind, it’s incredibly hard for them to catch up. This is a key reason educators and education advocates across the state support a YES on Measure 101 — including groups like the Oregon Education Association, Oregon School Based Health Alliance, and Oregon School Boards Association.

Measure 101 protects healthcare access for 400,000 kids and provides a peace of mind to their families. It’s very clear to me that the opponents of Measure 101 — Representatives Julie Parrish and Cedric Hayden— do not care about these families. At the legislature, they had their opportunity to craft legislation to accomplish what they might have desired. This did not happen — the legislative process is complex and often in order to get bills past, compromise must take place, but none-the-less, look at the disparate groups who do support Measure 101! The parents at my school are hard-working Oregonians who care about their kids and who do everything they can to make ends meet. Medicaid is a crucial support system for working Oregonians, and for the kids who count on it for routine vaccinations, check-ups, and emergencies.

Join me, educators and others across the state in voting yes on Measure 101 to support Oregon’s kids, schools, educators, and families! Every vote counts!

Paul Zastrow

Hood River

Address inequity

A new calendar year always seems to invite some measure of introspection and reflection. This year, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this community we find ourselves in. How lucky are we to live in such a beautiful place — a place so many people find desirable that one of the biggest social issues we’re facing is rapid population growth? Compared to the reality of many small towns across this country, we’re doing pretty well.

So in this new year, it seems we have an incredible opportunity to shape our community. What kind of place do we want to make the Gorge? What do we want our young people to learn from us? What’s important to us as a community?

It is important to us to have an equitable distribution of power, or should all our elected officials be white when nearly 40 percent of the population (of Hood River County) is not?

Is it important to us to have a paper that hires people of color when well over a third of the community they serve are persons of color?

Do we want to live in a community where this kind of inequity goes unquestioned, or do we want to live in a community where this kind of imbalance is acknowledged and addressed? In 2018, who do we want to be?

Christopher Rosevear

Mosier

Studying Oregon

I am a student at Cascade Christian Schools and I am writing a report on the State of Oregon. We are responsible for gathering as much information as we can about our chosen state. If any of your readers would like to help me by sending any pictures, postcards, used license plates, facts, products, etc., from your state, it would be greatly appreciated! Cascade Christian Schools, 601 9th Ave. S.E., Puyallup, Wash., 98372.

Thank you very much. Yours truly,

Reese N.,

Puyallup, Wash.

Editor’s Note: If any readers do send something to Reese, please write and tell us what it is: hrnews@hoodrivernews.com.

Relevant today

Thanks for the Editor’s Notebook, Jan. 6 — well-written with words I needed to look up. I particularly liked your pointing to what happened 60 years ago and how it’s relevant today. Dalton Trumbo was mentioned. He wrote a book called “Johnny Got His Gun” back in 1938, and it’s as relevant today as it was when written. For those unfamiliar, it’s a powerful anti-war book that takes place during and after World War I.

Another book for these times would be Gen. Smedley Butler’s “War is a Racket.” Gen. Butler was the highest ranking and most decorated officer in the military during World War I. “War is a Racket” was a speech he gave and turned into a very short book well worth reading along with Trumbo’s book.



Trumbo was a member of the Hollywood 10 who were blacklisted. He was the most famous with screen credits for films such as “Spartacus,” “Roman Holiday,” “Exodus” and others. This was mentioned during the McCarthy army hearings held by the HUAC (House UnAmerican Activities Committee) — if you think this is old and irrelevant, they also occurred in Portland on live TV. They were known as the Velde Committee hearings and cost many people their jobs, livelihoods and reputations because of political beliefs. You can find transcripts online from those hearings. I’d recommend both books for readers in high school. They can change lives, and hopefully they are available in our high school library.

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

‘Joy-warm January’

Lamentably late garlic planting, on a warm mid-January day.

Our gaggle-guarding geese hiss-honking, when my distance doesn’t tend their way.

Geese so stern with survival sounds.

Temperate treasured times, a joy-warm January.

Muddied mitts, garlic thoughts for what for fall abounds.

Good thing, since our home heating system is on the blink.

Ted James

Hood River