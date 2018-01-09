Lions pick up trees Saturday

“Cleaning up after Christmas is tiring enough without having to load a dry, needle-dropping old tree into your car and haul it to the transfer station. You’re thinking, ‘There’s got be an easier way,’” said Scott Thomson, Lions tree pickup chair.

There is. The Hood River Lions Club has a simple solution for you. Set your tree by the curb before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 and club members will pick it up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and haul it away.



There’s no charge for the service, said Thomson, but the club will gladly welcome a donation.

“This project has two benefits,” he said. “It saves people a lot of hassle, and it serves as a fundraiser to support Lions Club youth, sight and hearing activities.” This past fall, Lions clubs vision-screened over 2,465 students in county elementary and middle schools.

Club members will leave donation envelopes in exchange for every tree they remove.

As it did last Christmas, the City of Hood River is supporting the tree pickup project by making space available for tree drops.