Parks announce local government grants

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (ORPD) has opened the grant cycle for the 2018 Local Government Grant Program (LGGP). More than $5.4 million in reimbursement grants are available to help local government agencies fund outdoor park recreation areas and facilities, and for land acquisition. Eligible agencies include cities, counties, park and recreation districts, metropolitan service districts and port districts.

Grants are available in large, small and planning categories. Grant application deadlines vary: large grants deadline is April 1, small grants deadline is May 1, and planning grants deadline is May 15.

All applications must be submitted online at www.oprdgrants.org. Returning applicants should use their existing account username and password. New applicants must request an account via the grants website.

OPRD will conduct two workshops this month to familiarize applicants with the grant process. The first is an in-person session on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon in Salem.

The second workshop is a webinar on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Content at both workshops will be the same. Registration is required for both. Contact Mark Cowan, OPRD grant program coordinator, at mark.cowan@oregon.gov.

The Local Government Grant Program is funded by voter-approved state lottery revenue and has awarded more than $50 million in reimbursement grants since 1999.