ROWENA ROCKFALL WORK

The Dalles — Construction crews are returning this week to the scene of a big rockfall along U.S. Highway 30. They will be installing a steel screen to prevent the kind of rock slide that happened last spring, putting motorists at risk and forcing a closure of the highway. Workers from Rock Supremacy of Bend will begin the installation process on Tuesday, Jan. 9, under a $176,000 contract with Oregon Department of Transportation to cover the problem rock face with steel mesh. The project site is just east of Rowena Crest on the Historic Columbia River Highway — between Mosier and The Dalles. Traffic will be prohibited in the area while work is underway. The crews expect to be finished by Jan. 19, unless delays occur. Motorists and bicyclists will be prevented from entering the area until the project is complete.

Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation