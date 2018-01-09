‘Salome’ At CCA

National Theater Live returns to Columbia Center for the Arts on Jan. 14 at noon, with broadcast of the play “Salome,” directed by Yaël Farber (mature audiences). The series features multi-camera performances from London’s National Theater. CCA has updated its equipment for the series, which experienced technical difficulties last year. Tickets can be purchased for $10 online at columbiaarts.org, or at the door. Next in the series will be “Follies” on Feb. 4.