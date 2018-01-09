Top-10 team finishes for HRV wrestling

HRV Wrestling opened the new year with tournaments at Kelso and Cleveland on Jan. 5-6.

The girls traveled to Kelso for the Kelso Girls Tournament and had three Eagle wrestlers place in the top-five in their weight class.

HRV’s Gracie Miller placed the highest of the Eagles with a second-place finish in the 140-pound weight division.

In the semi-final match versus Washougal’s Brooklyn Wurm-Wertz, Miller won by a 3-0 decision to advance to the final.

In the first-place match, Miller would go up against Union’s Krista Warren and lose by a fall time of 3 minutes and 29 seconds.

Miller’s second-place finish earned the Eagles 28 team points.

The Eagles also had two wrestlers finish in fifth place. Elena Kroll, at 135 pounds, and Christine Marquez, at 190 pounds, were both able to pull away with fifth-place finishes at Kelso.

Kroll beat Port Townsend’s Kalista Hill in the fifth-place match by a fall time of 2:20.

In the 190-pound fifth-place match, Marquez won by a 2:09 fall time over Payton Irish from Olympia.

Other HRV performances from the Kelso Girls Tournament: Emily Mitchell placed eighth at 155 pounds; Aryn Dahlstrom lost in the second round of consolation at 105 pounds; Ashley Crowder lost in the third round of consolation at 145 pounds; and Martika Lane lost in the fifth round of consolation at 170 pounds.

Hood River would finish in 10th place out of 84 participating teams at the Kelso Girls Tournament with 97 total team points.

Next up for the girls is a dual meet at Forest Grove on Wednesday, Jan. 10 (results unavailable at press time).

While the girls were in Kelso last Friday and Saturday, the boys were in Portland at Cleveland for a tournament.

At Cleveland, the Eagles had seven individuals who placed in the top-six, including one champion.



HRV’s Jason Shaner, who has yet to lose a match this season, beat Hunter Rickman from Sandy in the 138-pound first place match by a 13-4 major decision.

Shaner had a combined three tech falls and pins which helped him on his way to his first-place finish that earned HRV 30 team points.

At 132 pounds, Chad Muenzer for the Eagles would fall just short of a first-place finish losing by a 16-6 match decision to Putnam’s Jonathon Hernandez; Muenzer would still earn second-place and scored 25 team points.

Adrian Ramirez wrestled at 285 pounds for the Eagles and would fall in the first-place match, earning him a second-place finish. Ramirez lost to Sandy’s Iosefa Polamalu by a 3-2 ultimate tie breaker in the final match.

Another wrestler for HRV who finished in the top-three was Cade Parkerat 138 pounds .

On his way to the third place-match, Parker would lose to teammate Jason Shaner in the semifinals, but would take the sudden death victory over Putnam’s Brenden Hawkins in the consolation semifinal to send him to the third-place match.

There, Parker matched up with Andrew Richman from The Dalles.

Parker would get the best of Richman, winning by a 18-3 decision. This tournament was a standout for Parker as he finished with three tech falls, three pins and a third-place finish in a tough weight division.



At 126 pounds, HRV’s Ryan Zeller would earn a fourth-place finish after falling by a 6-5 decision in the third-place match to Wilsonville’s Isaac Quesada.

Despite the loss in the third-place match, Zeller was impressive at this tournament as he had three pins in a combined time of 2:30.

Another wrestler for HRV who had three pins and in a very similar time was Justin Lane.

Lane, at 106 pounds, had three pins in a combined time of 2:16 seconds, and he also finished in fifth place in his weight class.

Lane won by fall over Franklin’s Iker Vigil in the fifth-place match.

Other HRV performances at Cleveland: Blake Willis earned seven team points; Victor Ortigoza earned six team points; Aiden Sewell earned six team points; Preston Armstrong earned six team points; Skyler Munce earned five team points; Rafael Rodriguez earned five team points; Miles Lee earned four team points; and Maverick Geller earned three team points.

The boys finished with 175 total team points, earning them a seventh-place finish at the Cleveland Tournament.

The boys next meet will be on the road versus Mountain View for a dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 11 before they head to Redmond for the Oregon Classic tournament from Jan. 12-13.