Town Houses on Oak

New view properties rise above Oak Street as Hood River’s SMP Construction frames up the three town house duplexes between Seventh and Eighth streets. Foundations were poured in late 2016, replacing survey stakes and realty signs at the site, a former park and parking lot was sold by Hood River County to a private developer in 2015. (The county retains ownership of the southern half of the parking lot.) Builder on the project is Ethan Beck Homes of Portland, and realty agent is Mike Frost of Windemere Columbia River Gorge.