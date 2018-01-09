Yackley, Henson named ‘Hearts of Gold’

For its 2018 Hearts of Gold celebration, the Providence Hood River Foundation will honor two community members whose golden hearts shine brightly.

Award categories include Community Member and Health Care Provider. After sifting through the nominations, the committee chose winners who both work tirelessly to create a healthier future for families in the Gorge. This year’s recipients are Robin Henson, M.D., known for her work in women’s healthcare, and Coco Yackley, engineer and founding member of the Columbia Gorge Health Council, a nonprofit that partners with Pacific Source to operate the Columbia Gorge Coordinated Care Organization (Gorge CCO).

Henson’s work creating the Providence Women’s Clinic was a vision to create an atmosphere with great care by engaged specialty providers focused on women’s health needs. Henson became the medical director for Providence Hood River later in her career and recently retired from actively practicing. She helped recruit many of the physicians currently serving patients in Hood River.

Yackley helped create the first regional Community Health Assessment, which has become one of the foundations of grant-writing work that has brought $6 million dollars in grants back to the Columbia Gorge. She knows that establishing metrics and experimenting with new and different ways to care for populations can improve care and patient experience, as well as earning incentive payments and national recognition.

•

An evening to honor both Henson and Yackley is planned at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.

The Hearts of Gold celebration is open to the public. In addition to honoring the award winners, guests will be treated to an evening featuring a cocktail reception, live music and a gourmet meal. A limited number of tickets are available at $85 each and sponsorships are available. Call 541-387-6242 to purchase tickets.