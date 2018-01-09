Yesteryears: Energy experts predicting higher gas prices in 2008

1918 — 100 years ago

At Cascade Locks — Oregon’s rainfall factory — the precipitation last month was remarkable in that it totaled 35.14 inches, while the normal amount for the month is but 12.69 inches, or about one-third that of last month. Val. V. Tomkins, official observer at the Locks, reports that the precipitation of last month is the highest on record at that place, where meteorological data have been recorded since 1879.

VERBATIM: Residents On Loop Want Road Cleared A number of residents on the Loop Highway from Booth Hill south are complaining of the concentration of all state highway forces and appliances on the Columbia River highway west of Cascade Locks to the total neglect of the Loop Highway in this county, a road which, they observe, is just as important to the farmers of Hood River County as is that section of the Columbia River Highway west of Cascade Locks. A number of ranchers stated that they presented rights of way to the state for the building of the Loop Highway on the understanding that this highway should be properly kept open at all times. In the section north and south of the Masse ranch, travel on the Loop Highway is dangerous, the cleared portion being hardly wide enough for safe one-way traffic. South of Parkdale, the Loop Highway was opened by the county, which assumed this duty because it realized that ranchers had a right to expect to be able to travel to town. Most of the ranchers living in the sections mentioned realize that work has to be done on the Columbia River Highway, but they also think that a few men and a grader should be retained to clear the Loop Highway and make it safe for motor and truck travel. — Hood River News, January 13, 1928

1928 — 90 years ago

The postponed meeting of the directors of School District No. 3 was held Tuesday evening. An interesting point in debate centered on the proposal for shorter hours for the school students, and it was finally decided to put dismissal hour back to 3:30 p.m., at which hour it formerly stood, instead of 4 p.m. as it has been recently observed. Teachers, however, will remain on duty until 4 p.m. to assist any students desiring aid, and to meet with the superintendent and parents who desire to confer with them. The time limit for keeping students after school was set to 4:10, or 40 minutes.

1938 — 80 years ago

In spite of all efforts to keep sightseers away from the blasting of the promontory known as Stanley Rock, near the Koberg beach resort, last Sunday, there was a leak in the scheduled time, but not more than 50 residents were on hand, ready to enjoy a big thrill. However, so well did the powdermen know their job that, when the big charge of three tons of black powder was fired, the promontory simply trembled, separated at the points of cleavage and slid off, exactly as the powdermen expected.

1948 — 70 years ago

The torrential rains which prevailed from the first of the year till Thursday morning of this week caused a torrent to race down the west hillside of the Experiment farm and the road was completely washed out, leaving access to the farm only on foot. County Judge John Sheldrake was yesterday conferring with other members of the court to work out a plan to secure a right of way for a new road to the Experiment station from Tucker Road.

1958 — 60 years ago

The mother, Mrs. Horace Hertel, was just so pleased with her new daughter; the new daughter, Rhonda Jean, was just too sleepy to care; and the father, Horace Hertel, was apparently home asleep, so there were no unforgettable statements from the family of Hood River’s first 1958 baby. One look at the deep smile on Mrs. Hertel’s face when the nurse brought her her prize-winning child was enough; no statement was necessary. Little Rhonda Jean, all six pounds, 3 and a half ounces of her, arrived here at the ridiculous hour of 4:12 a.m., in perfect shape, a stub nose and sleepy eyes her most distinguishing characteristics.

1968 — 50 years ago

Mt. Hood Meadows facility, major new ski area on the Hood River side of the mountain, was off and running last weekend. It was a case of “ready or not, here we go,” for manager Keith Petrie and his crew. But while there were still many nails to be pounded in the day lodge, and wheels to turn on chair lifts, the two-day opening went smoothly. Weather was sunny and warm, and the snow base was fast. Dick Ewald, ski school director, started classes with an estimated 250 to 300 students on hand.

1978 — 40 years ago

Kaleidoscope: When Rita Swyers set out for the Women Helping Women awards luncheon Friday, she knew she was going to be a guest speaker. She didn’t know she was going to come home with the award. The award is given annually by Soroptimists to recognize a woman who, either by direct action or by example, has done the most to help other women.

Mrs. Swyers has for the past six years been executive director of the Hood River-based Migrant Indian Coalition, which coordinates 12 statewide childcare centers. In her talk before Soroptimists and their guests who gathered at the Hood River Inn, Mrs. Swyers drew on the example of Susan B. Anthony, feminist of the mid-1800s who worked her whole lifetime for the cause of women. “She paved the way,” she said.

1988 — 30 years ago

Hood River Village Resort has taken the first steps toward a long-awaited expansion and renovation, following conclusion of a financing package Jan. 6 with the Stevenson family of Bingen-White Salmon. A variety of separate projects are planned, dominated by the 86-room expansion. This will be located just west of the existing convention center and restaurant — both of which are also slated for renovation. Other improvements will occur in the present hotel building. Elsewhere on the property, a new convenience store, restaurant and retail center are in the offing, as well as dock improvements to handle the tall ship “Sara.”

1998 — 20 years ago

The Hood River Planning Commission has asked cinema giant Act III Theaters to revise its plans for a proposed six-screen complex on Wasco Avenue. But commission members said they’re unable to judge the company’s application based on its economic feasibly or its potential impact on another local theater. The cinema is tentatively planned for the northern portion of a 5.7-acre parcel immediately east of Walmart. However, Act III is also negotiating with the Port of Hood River for a possible site on the waterfront.

2008 — 10 years ago

Energy experts are predicting the cost for a gallon of regular gasoline could climb as high as $3.80 per gallon by summer — and raise the price of food and other goods even more. Tony Weseman, owner of Jim’s Market in Parkdale, began to notice higher costs for deliveries when gasoline began selling for $3 per gallon. He said most food supplies increased by at least a small amount and petroleum-based products, such as cosmetics, went up by as much as 20 percent. “Everything’s costing more across the board,” Weseman said. “An increase of two or three cents on one item doesn’t seem like a lot, but it adds up over the course of a year.”

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer