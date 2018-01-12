Happenings for Jan. 13

Happenings may be edited for length. Listings may also be found online at hoodrivernews.com; click the Events tab.
AUDITIONS
Jan. 15 — “Seeking J.B.,” 6-8 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Modern day rendering of the story of Job. Play will show in October. More at estepgarry@gmail.com or 719-963-6626 (leave message).
FOR CHILDREN & TEENS
Jan. 26 — Doctor Who Trivia Challenge, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. For ages 10-18-ish. Test your skills, win prizes, have snacks and earn bonus points for coming in costume. Free.
Jan. 27 — Teen Movie Night: Back to the Future, 4-6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Popcorn and drinks provided. Free.
Jan. 30-Feb. 3 — Mid-Columbia Middle/High School Student Show Submissions Accepted at The Dalles Art Center. Students in grades 6-12 invited to participate; submit artwork during regular business hours. Juried show. First, second, third and people’s choice awards, cash prizes. More at 541-296-4759 or www.thedallesartcenter.org.
EXHIBITS
Thru January — Community Conversations at Columbia Center for the Arts. Opening reception Jan. 5 from 6-8 p.m. What it means to be part of a rural community.
Thru January — “A Community Forgotten: Uncovering the Story of The Dalles Chinatown” at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles. More at www. gorgediscovery.org.
Thru Feb. 3 — Wasco/Sherman County Elementary Student Show at The Dalles Art Center. Closing reception Feb. 3 from 3-4 p.m.
Feb. 6-24 — Mid-Columbia Middle/High School Student Show at The Dalles Art Center. Opening reception Feb. 3 from 3-4 p.m.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
Daily Mon. thru Fri. — Senior Meals, noon-1 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling. Open to public, all ages. For transportation call CAT at 541-386-4202. Suggested $5 donation. Supports seniors.
Mon. & Wed. — Community Meals at the Mosier Senior Center (East on Old Hwy. 30, turn at Kingdom Ave.). Open to public, all ages. Suggested $4 donation.
Jan. 13 — Hood River Lions Tree Pickup, 9-1 p.m. in Hood River. Set your tree by the curb before 9 a.m. and club members will pick it up. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted.
Jan. 13 — WAAAM Second Saturday, 9-5. See airplane operations up close and ride in old cars too. Open 9-5. Activities 10-2. Lunch 11-1. Free parking. More info at 541-308-1600 or visit www.waaamuseum.org.
Jan. 13 — HRV Nordic Ski Team Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m. at Kickstand Coffee. Silent auction and raffle (classic Nordic ski package); tickets available at Kickstand. Free, with food and drinks available for purchase.
Jan. 13 — Wild Bill's Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m. Fundraiser for Elks scholarship programs. Open to the community. Minimum $250 progressive blackout each week. Hosted by the Elks and the Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus.
Jan. 14 — Parkdale Grange Breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the Parkdale Grange. Sausage, eggs and pancakes or biscuits and gravy. $6 adults, $4 kids 5-12, 4 and under free.
Jan. 14 — Sen. Jeff Merkley Town Hall, 4 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Elementary School gym. Updates, question and answer period.
Due Jan. 15 — Soroptimist “Live Your Dream” Award Applications. Applications available at Hood River, Cascade Locks, Parkdale and The Dalles libraries. More at 541-386-3850 or 541-506-6022.
Jan. 15 — Hood River Valley Adult Center Closed.
Jan. 15 — Meadows/Rotary Ski Night, 3-9 p.m. at Mt. Hood Meadows. Fundraiser for Rotary. Tickets $20; purchase at hoodriverrotary.com.
Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration, 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Community Church. Workshops begin at 4:15 p.m., with a potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. For more info call 541-241-6771 or 971-322-8927 (Spanish).
Jan. 16 — Gorge Windbags Toastmaster Meeting, noon at Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River campus, 1730 College Way. Meets every Tuesday. Info at 541-506-6022 or tmsullivan@cgcc.edu.
Jan. 16 — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Hwy 14. Everyone welcome!
Jan. 16 — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus/Wind Masters Men’s Chorus, 6:30-9 p.m. at Valley Christian, 975 Indian Creek. Guests welcome to participate in four-part a cappella singing. More at HarmonyoftheGorge.com, on Facebook or 509-493-2006 or 541-490-2481 (women’s chorus); and Wind-Masters.org or 541-490-6680 (men’s).
Jan. 17 — La Leche League, 11-noon at Dog River Coffee. Free; partners and siblings welcome. Breastfeeding support. More at LLLofHoodRiver@gmail or 541-778-3100.
Jan. 17 — Soroptimist International of Hood River Meeting, noon-1 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Supports activities and programs to improve the lives of women and girls in the community. New members encouraged to attend.
Jan. 17 — Compassionate Listening Practice, 3:30-5 p.m. at Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center office, 601 Cascade Ave. Learn to strengthen cultures of peace by listening. Info at 541-386-1283 or office@6rivers.org.
Jan. 18 — Hood River Toastmasters, 6:30 a.m. at Bette’s Restaurant. All welcome. Strengthen public speaking and leadership skills in fun environment. More at 541-387-4360 or toastmasters.org.
Jan. 18 — Community Meals at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. 11:30 a.m.; call CAT at 541-386-4202 for transport. More info at 541-352-7141. Each Thursday.
Jan. 18 — Hood River Republicans Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at China Gorge. Meets every third Thursday of the month. Info at hr_gop@embarqmail.com.
Jan. 19 — Hood River Art Club's Weekly Meeting, 10-1 p.m. in M1, Hood River Alliance Church, Montello & Rand. Open to public. All levels and mediums. Bring project, lunch, supplies and $1 for coffee & misc. More info at www.hoodriverartclub.com, on Facebook, or HoodRiverArtClub@yahoo.com.
Jan. 19 — Gorge Women in Black, 12-1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Jan. 19 — Farm Film Fest, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Rockford Grange. “East of Salinas.” Soup at 5:30, film at 6:30 with discussion afterwards. Suggested donation $10.
Jan. 20 — Hood River Farmers’ Market, 1-4 p.m. inside at Springhouse Cellars. Local food and handmade gifts. Debit and credit cards, Veggie RX and SNAP/EBT accepted.
Jan. 20 — Wild Bill's Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m. Fundraiser for Elks scholarship programs. Open to the community. Minimum $250 progressive blackout each week. Hosted by the Elks and the Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus.
Jan. 21 — Botany Snowshoe Event with Cascade Mountain School. Meet at 10 a.m. near picnic tables left of the Mt. Adams Ranger Station. Three-hours; kid and dog friendly. Bring own lunch and snowshoes. Register at www. cascademountainschool. org/events/ botany-snowshoe. Donations accepted for school’s summer scholarship event day-of.
Jan. 21 — Warming Shelter Volunteer Orientation, 2-4 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, Pioneer Room. Volunteers need to attend one training session before serving. More at info@ hoodrivercares.org.
Jan. 22 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m. at Fort Dalles Readiness Center, The Dalles. Register at 1-8001-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.
Jan. 23 — Special Election Ballots Due.
Jan. 23 — Gorge Windbags Toastmaster Meeting, noon at Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River campus, 1730 College Way. Meets every Tuesday. Info at 541-506-6022 or tmsullivan@cgcc.edu.
Jan. 23 — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Hwy 14. Everyone welcome!
Jan. 23 — Warming Shelter Volunteer Orientation, 6-8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran. Volunteers need to attend one training session before serving. More at info@ hoodrivercares.org.
Jan. 23 — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus/Wind Masters Men’s Chorus, 6:30-9 p.m. at Valley Christian, 975 Indian Creek. Guests welcome to participate in four-part a cappella singing. More at HarmonyoftheGorge.com, on Facebook or 509-493-2006 or 541-490-2481 (women’s chorus); and Wind-Masters.org or 541-490-6680 (men’s).
Jan. 24 — La Leche League, 11-noon at Dog River Coffee. Free; partners and siblings welcome. Breastfeeding support. More at LLLofHoodRiver@gmail or 541-778-3100.
Jan. 24 — Soroptimist International of Hood River Meeting, noon-1 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Supports activities and programs to improve the lives of women and girls in the community. New members encouraged to attend.
Jan. 24 — National Theater Live Performance, noon at the Columbia Center for the Arts. “Salome” (mature audiences); tickets $10, online at columbiaarts.org or at the door.
Jan. 25 — Hood River Toastmasters, 6:30 a.m. at Bette’s Restaurant. All welcome. Strengthen public speaking and leadership skills in fun environment. More at 541-387-4360 or toastmasters.org.
Jan. 25 — Community Meals at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. 11:30 a.m.; call CAT at 541-386-4202 for transport. More info at 541-352-7141. Each Thursday.
Jan. 26 — Hood River Art Club's Weekly Meeting, 10-1 p.m. in M1, Hood River Alliance Church, Montello & Rand. Open to public. All levels and mediums. Bring project, lunch, supplies and $1 for coffee & misc. More info at www.hoodriverartclub.com, on Facebook, or HoodRiverArtClub@yahoo.com.
Jan. 26 — Gorge Women in Black, 12-1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Jan. 27 — Wild Bill's Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m. Fundraiser for Elks scholarship programs. Open to the community. Minimum $250 progressive blackout each week. Hosted by the Elks and the Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus.
Jan. 30 — Gorge Windbags Toastmaster Meeting, noon at Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River campus, 1730 College Way. Meets every Tuesday. Info at 541-506-6022 or tmsullivan@cgcc.edu.
Jan. 30 — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Hwy 14. Everyone welcome!
Jan. 30 — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus/Wind Masters Men’s Chorus, 6:30-9 p.m. at Valley Christian, 975 Indian Creek. Guests welcome to participate in four-part a cappella singing. More at HarmonyoftheGorge.com, on Facebook or 509-493-2006 or 541-490-2481 (women’s chorus); and Wind-Masters.org or 541-490-6680 (men’s).
Jan. 31 — La Leche League, 11-noon at Dog River Coffee. Free; partners and siblings welcome. Breastfeeding support. More at LLLofHoodRiver@gmail or 541-778-3100.
Jan. 31 — Protect Our Children Training, noon-3 p.m. at The Next Door. How to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. For organizations that serve youth and those concerned with child safety. Info, registration at lupitam@nextdoorinc.org.
