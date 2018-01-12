HRV girls wrestling sweep team dual at Forest Grove before Oregon Classic

After last weekend’s 10th place finish at the Kelso Tournament, where 84 schools competed, the HRV girls wrestling team was back in action on Jan. 10 as they traveled to Forest Grove for a team dual meet.

At this meet, the girls would sweep the competition; handling Forest Grove 42-15 in the final team score and squeezing by Century 31-30 after winning by criteria to break what once was a tie at the end of the competition.

The girls against Forest Grove were led by Gracie McCafferty, Aryn Dahlstrom, Lexie McCafferty, Elena Kroll, Ashley Crowder, Emily Mitchell and Christine Marquez.

Gracie, wrestling at 100-pounds, opened the meet for the girls with a forfeit earning the Eagles an early six-point advantage heading into Dahlstrom’s matchup with Forest Grove’s Josalyn Franco.

At 105-pounds, Dahlstrom took down Franco with a fall time of two minutes and 31 seconds, giving the girls another six points.

The girls continued their dominance with back-to-back wins at 125-pounds and 135-pounds.

Lexie, with a fall time of 1:23, took down Salyn Cabral of Forest Grove in the 125-pound matchup and Kroll received a forfeit in the 135-pound match.

With two forfeits that led to wins for Crowder and Marquez, Mitchell capped off the first competition versus the Vikings beating Elamny Hernandez by a fall time of 1:17 in the 180-pound matchup, giving HRV the 42-15 team win over Forest Grove.

After taking care of Forest Grove, the girls would take Century down to the wire in the final competition.

HRV came out and took an early 12-0 lead after a forfeit at 100-pounds that lead to Gracie earning the Eagles six points.

This was followed by Dahlstrom taking down Century’s Samantha Loera by a final fall time of 1:19.

However, two forfeits by the Eagles at 110-pounds and 117-pounds would tie this competition up at 12 before Lexie’s 125-pound match versus Nawal Maysi.

This match would get things going for the Eagles as Lexie’s 2:13 fall time victory over Maysi started a match streak of three for the girls.

Kroll followed with a win over Angela Silva at 135-pounds; the final fall time of this match was 1:31.

Then Miller would continue the Eagles dominance in this meet as she took down Sarahi Velazquez in the 145-pound matchup with a final fall time of 1:40.

This gave the Eagles a 30-12 lead, but Miller’s victory would be the last for the Eagles.

At 160-pounds, Century’s Viviann Restrepo took the 1:19 fall victory over Mitchell to close the gap on the Eagles lead, 30-18.

HRV would forfeit the final two matches versus Century at 180-pounds and 220-pounds, tying this dual at 30.

However, by criteria the Eagles would win 31-30 over Century to break the tie and HRV would come out of Forest Grove 2-0.

Head Coach Trent Kroll was “proud of the team,” after sweeping the competition and felt that the girls handled the crowd well, that’s particular to a team dual meet, by “feeding off their energy.”

Upcoming meet:

Next up for the HRV wrestling team is the Oregon Classic in Redmond starting on Friday, Jan. 13 and ending Saturday, Jan. 14.