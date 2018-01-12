The Porch for Jan. 13

WELL SAID: “Bad weather always looks worse through a window.” — Tom Lehrer

WELL DONE: Cascade Locks artists Brad and Debra Lorang are in transition from their WaNaPa Street gallery to their new one on Forest Lane, but art-making is what they continue to do. It can be found in the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Museum, Caswell Gallery, and during the month of February it will be part of the Recycled Art Show at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River. The show opens on First Friday at 6 p.m., Feb. 2 (www.columbiaarts.org).

“This New Year we feel blessed to have wonderful friends like you, a beautiful place to live, and for being able to create and share our art work every day,” the Lorangs wrote in their recent email newsletter. “We had a fabulous white Christmas here in the Gorge and we look forward to the quiet of winter for focusing on creating new works as well as finishing the new studio.”

The Lorangs add a reminder to save the date for the Gorge Artists Open Studio Tour, April 20-22 (www.gorgeartists.org).

SEEN AND HEARD: On Belmont, blue-and-white outdoor lights spell out “BE KIND” … on 9-1-1 scanner, firefighter: “please be advised, Lifeflight will keep the blades going. It’ll be a hot load” … men cruising neighborhoods Dec. 31 asking for discarded Christmas trees, and loading them into pickup, for a New Year’s Eve bonfire …

LIONS’ PICK-UP: But if you still have your Christmas tree, put it out Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for pickup by Hood River Lions. (The service is free, but donation envelopes will be provided.)

CIDER AND CYDONIA: Quince, misunderstood fruit no longer; cydonia oblonga was on the first course in Full Sail’s next Brewmaster Dinner, and Slopeswell Cider is pouring quince cider – called Quincidence, of course – for a limited time.

RAZZLE DAZZLE ‘EM: Audition dates for “Chicago: The Musical” (Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb) are tentatively set for Feb. 7, 10 and/or 11 for dancing, and Feb. 18, 21, and/or Feb. 22 for vocals/readings with call backs (if needed) on Feb. 25, notes Bruce Ludwig, who directs the Stages (Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association) production. The Hood River News will provide updates.

Seeing this show come together should be fun. After all, Chicago and Hood River are simpatico: Both have “State Street, that great street,” of course, and, yes, we know plenty of men who dance with their wives. (Okay, those lyrics are from Fred Fisher, not Fosse and Ebb.)

MOMO-MENTUM: A creature sighting: “Yaa! Run!” reads the sign on a whimsical sculpture (see photo) along lower Cooper Spur Road in Mt. Hood. “Itza Momo Man! Weed Bedder Prey!”

TIMELESS WONDERS: The ancient basalt “needle” between the freeway and train tracks near Rooster Rock is an under-appreciated Gorge landmark. One result of the Eagle Creek fire is that some natural and manmade features are more visible than they had been before September, while several basalt cliffs and outcroppings show the scar of fire. But the Rooster Rock needle, standing 30 or so feet tall, was untouched. A sentinel of the millennia, we drive by it all the time, but how often do we notice it? On last Sunday’s calm afternoon, you might have seen something unusual perched on the peak of the rock: a red-tailed hawk, waiting for prey, a raptor whose ancestors hunted from that crag since the time of its creation.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea