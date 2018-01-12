Trinity Medicine holds open house

Trinity Natural Medicine and Trinity Body Arts, 1808 Belmont Ave., holds a weekend-long series of grand-re-opening gatherings.

Billing itself as “a community centered space located in the heart of the Heights,” Trinity Natural Medicine seeks to “empower individuals and families to cultivate resilience, restore balance and strengthen vitality.” They can be reached at 541-386-2025 and at TrinityNaturalMedicine.org.

Events started Friday with free 30-minute acupuncture sessions from 2-5 p.m. and a 5:30 p.m. “Winter Restore” yoga session. Lauren Bryan and Stephenie Going led the three-hour retreat.

On Saturday, drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be provided during the open house, from 4 to 6 p.m. Take a tour of the Body Arts Studio and learn about the Studio Flooring Kickstarter campaign. Practitioners and teachers will be on hand to discuss modalities and tell about class offerings.

On Jan. 14, sign up for Second Sunday Yoga from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $15; “cultivate a sense of ease, strength and grace,” through movement and meditation.

From 10 a.m. to noon, come for “Sunday Steep,” a cup of tea and free community class, held monthly, focused on cultivating healthy lifestyles.

“Breath” is the first workshop in the Sunday Steep Series, led by Going, “cultivating awareness of your breath and learning breathing practices to integrate for daily practice.”