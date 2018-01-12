Young swimmers lead the way for HRVST at the Seth Dawson swim meet

This past weekend competition was back underway as the Hood River Valley Swim Team traveled to Mt. Hood Community College to compete in the Seth Dawson swim meet.

All the athletes who traveled last weekend to compete with the HRVST left with at least one new personal best time in an event; many of the swimmers for HRV accomplished multiple personal best times.

HRVST at this meet was led by William Frost as he swam to six personal best times and finished in first place in the eight and under boys 50-yard butterfly, the only HRV athlete to place first in an event over the weekend.

Frost was just one of four athletes competing in the Eight and Under division for HRV to record an impressive meet.

Claire Couvreux swam to three best times, including a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of one minute and 49.23 seconds. Juliet Crain also had three best times with a fifth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (48.83) and Matthew Couvreux finished in 12th in the 50-yard backstroke (1:09.21).

The Eight and Under athletes for HRV were standouts last weekend, but close behind them were the 9 and 10-year-old swimmers.

Max Graves would lead this group with best times in all his events. Graves also had a 29-second drop in the 100-yard backstroke (1:42.02).

However, Delaney Hackett would have the highest finish of the weekend for this group with a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (3:04.71).

Hackett, Sophie Helleberg and Leah Sandoval would go on to each earn four best personal times.



Helleberg had a 15th place finish in the 50-yard butterfly (47.69), and Sandoval had a 10-second improvement in the 100-yard backstroke (1:43.64).

Willow Hollowell rounded out that age group with three best times and nearly a three-second drop in her 100-yard backstroke (1:18.90).

In the 12-year-old division, two boys from HRV had 12 second improvements – Jackson Bullock in the 200-yard freestyle (2:28.39) and Christopher Dankenbring in the 1,650-yard freestyle (20:02.78).

Bullock also swam to five personal bests, while Dankenbring swam to four best times; including a nine-second improvement in the 200-yard butterfly (2:38.47).

Gavin Hackett for the boys also swam to four best times and had a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard individual medley (1:12.69).

Wyatt Stelma swam to a personal best time in the 50-yard backstroke (44.96), beating his old time by two-seconds.

For the girls, Michelle Graves swam to two best times and also had a 6th place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (2:44.24). She also entered the HRVST Honor Roll by breaking 30 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle (29.80) as a 12 and Under girl.

Skyla Hollowell had a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (2:18.45) and swam to a best time in the 50-yard freestyle (29.48).

Chloe Carter swam to four personal best times, including a 14th place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with over a two-second drop in time (2:45.04).

In the 13-14 year old division, Sophia Kaden opened eyes with her performance in the 1,650-yard freestyle as she dropped over a minute from her previous best time (23:03.90).

Sara Arpag swam to four best times, two fifth place finishes (200 free and 50 free) and dropped 15-seconds in the 500-yard freestyle (5:48.77).

Miyuki Gerald had a big three-second improvement in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:34.11) and swam a best time in the 200-yard freestyle (2:32.88).

With two best times and a five-second drop in the 200-yard backstroke (2:37.05) for 12th place was Nora Sandoval.

Thea Smith swam to five personal best times, with an 11th place finish in the 200-yard backstroke (2:36.17) and 14th place in the 50-yard freestyle with a (28.25).

And both the boys and girls from the high school that traveled with Osprey had a good mid-season meet, with Jade Smith dropping almost four seconds in the 200-yard individual medley (2:43.28) and best times in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke as well. Celilo Brun dropped over a second in the 50-yard freestyle (28.36), and swam a personal best in the 100-yard breaststroke for a 13th place finish (1:18.26).

Upcoming meet:

Next up for HRVST is the Double Dual meet, a home meet at the Hood River Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.